Driver arrested for OWI, violation of CCW laws

THREE RIVERS — At approximately 3 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 19, Three Rivers police officers observed a large white pickup traveling south on Constantine St. The manner of operation caused officers to suspect the driver might be impaired. The officer stopped the truck and identified the driver as a 39-year-old Constantine resident. The officer observed signs of intoxication and began an OWI (operating while intoxicated) investigation. During this stop, the officer located a loaded pistol in the truck and learned the man possessed a valid concealed weapon permit.

The officer arrested the man on OWI and CCW (carrying a concealed weapon) violation. The man’s gun was seized and he faces sanctions for violating his CCW.

The man was processed and lodged at the St. Joseph County Jail for OWI and criminal violation of CCW laws.