Driver arrested on drug charge

THREE RIVERS — On the evening of Saturday, Feb. 18 at approximately 8 p.m., Three Rivers police officers observed a white sedan driving south on Constantine St. The vehicle was stopped for a defective equipment violation. The driver and one passenger were identified during the stop. The officers suspected drug involvement and requested permission to search the man’s car. The driver refused officers’ requests. As officers spoke to the two men, K9 Django was walked around the car to sniff for drugs. Django immediately showed that drugs were present in the car. Officers searched and found evidence of marijuana and methamphetamine use inside the car.

The driver, a 22-year-old Three Rivers resident, was lodged at the St. Joseph County Jail on one count of possession of methamphetamine and drug equipment.