Driver arrested after vehicle pursuit

CONSTANTINE TOWNSHIP — An 18-year-old Constantine man was arrested Wednesday, Jan. 18 following a vehicle pursuit, according to the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies attempted to pull over a gray Pontiac passenger car for a speeding infraction on Riverside Drive near Mann Road in Mottville Township. The suspect then led deputies on a high speed chase on Riverside Drive westbound from Vistula Road.

The pursuit ended when the suspect veered into a field to the north of Riverside Drive near Oxbow Lane.

The vehicle veered through the yards of several residences causing damage. The suspect then became hung up on several small trees and fled the vehicle on foot. With the assistance of a White Pigeon Police K9, the suspect was located hiding behind a residence on Oxbow Lane.

He was determined to have a suspended license and outstanding warrants, and was lodged at the St. Joseph County Jail on charges of fleeing and eluding police, resisting police, destruction of property, and driving with a suspended license.

Constantine Police and the Michigan State Police assisted at the scene.