Students in Hillary Harris’ Great Start Readiness Program class take a break from watching a video on Wednesday, March 29. They “Raced into Reading” with a challenge for Reading Month, reading books at home and bringing in cars with the title on them. The class counted the cars and kept track; their goal of 200 was reached last week, so they each received a new book and got ice cream. Also as part of their Reading Month celebration they made these cars for a “drive-in theater.”