Drive-by shooting reported in Three Rivers

THREE RIVERS – Two Three Rivers families are counting their blessings this week after dodging literal bullets Sunday night during a drive-by shooting that left all involved unharmed, with the exception of some minor property damage.

At approximately 10:04 p.m. Sunday officers from the Three Rivers Police Department were called to the scene of a drive-by shooting in the 800 block of 8th Street. Upon arrival officers spoke to nearby residents, who reported no injuries. Witnesses at the scene said they saw a vehicle driving by at a high rate of speed with its headlights off, before proceeding to fire at least two shots and fleeing the area.

Two homes on the block sustained nearly identical property damage, with each house incurring damage near their respective second floor windows where bullet met vinyl siding.

Homeowner Dan Bent said he was inside his house in the back bedroom when the shooting occurred but he didn’t hear gunshots. Bent’s son Ryan Swinehart however heard at least two shots, one of which Bent says “ricocheted off the side of the house.” At the time of the drive-by Bent said two members of his family were sleeping in a bed directly aligned with where the bullet hit his home.

“What’s wrong with people?” Bent said.

Bent’s neighbor Tina Kipker said she had “a major panic attack” Monday morning when it was confirmed that a shooting had occurred near her home. Tina said she and her husband Rich Kipker were asleep when they heard shots ring out Sunday night, as their daughter, their daughter’s boyfriend, and their two grandchildren where sleeping in a nearby bedroom.

“I had a major panic attack this morning when Ryan (Swinehart) told me — my grandbabies were right upstairs — two of them, you know? That’s so freaky,” Tina said. “Literally where they shot, our bed is right there. It’s a little freaky.”

The investigation of the shooting remains ongoing. Anyone with information can contact Officer Fuller or Detective Smallcombe at 269-278-1235 or St. Joseph County Dispatch at 269-467-4195.

The St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department and the Three Rivers Fire Department assisted at the scene.

