Drive-by shooting reported in Three Rivers

THREE RIVERS — A drive-by shooting occurred in the 800 block of 8th Street in Three Rivers on Sunday night, according to the Three Rivers Police Department.

At approximately 10:04 p.m. Sunday the Three Rivers Police were called to the scene of a reported drive-by shooting in the 800 block of 8th Street. Upon arrival officers spoke to nearby residents, who reported no injuries and only minor property damage.

Witnesses said they saw a vehicle driving by at a high rate of speed with its headlights off, at which point two shots were fired before suspects fled the scene.

The investigation of the shooting remains ongoing. Anyone with information can contact Officer Fuller or Detective Smallcombe at 269-278-1235 or St. Joseph Count Dispatch at 269-467-4195.

The St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department and the Three Rivers Fire Department assisted at the scene. For the full report on Sunday’s shooting see Tuesday’s edition of the Three Rivers Commercial-News.

