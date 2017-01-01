Drive 4 Ur School event raises money for White Pigeon athletics

WHITE PIGEON — Auto Park Ford of Sturgis hosted a Drive 4 Ur School event at the White Pigeon High School on Saturday, Aug. 12.

Moe Reeves, Auto Park Ford sales manager, said his company would donate $20 per test drive. Participants had a choice between eight vehicles from the 2017 Ford lineup, including the 2017 Ford F150 Regency Package and the 2017 Ford Mustang.

Each test drive only lasted a few minutes as participants drove “just kind of around the neighborhood” through a half-mile course, Reeves said.

The money earned from the test drives was given to the White Pigeon High School athletic program, specifically for the upcoming football season. Head coach Joe Morsaw and a few of his players attended the fundraiser. Shirts, sweatshirts, shorts, and hats were also sold for the cause.

Reeves said Ford was offering up to 300 test drives, which could have potentially raised up to $6,000 for the athletic program. Reeves said he understands the struggle to afford equipment and he hopes the drive helps the team stay safe.

“I hope it helps them out tremendously. That is the goal here. I know the equipment and travel can cost a lot of money so it feels good to help,” Reeves said.

Participants interested in test-driving a new Ford continued to flow into the area consistently, Reeves said. At noon, the event already registered 43 test drivers, raising $860 for White Pigeon High School athletics.

Please see Monday’s Commercial-News print or e-edition for the full article.