CONSTANTINE — Denise DeSadier, manager at Dreamcatchers Quilts and More in Constantine, said that her business is doing well. It has been open less than a year, and she has a three-week waiting list. An Innova quilting machine was her main financial investment.

“We do long-arm quilting, a process by which a long-arm sewing machine is used to sew together a quilt top, quilt batting and quilt backing into a finished quilt. The long-arm sewing machine frame typically ranges from 10 feet to 14 feet in length,” she said.

“We want to maintain an old art with a modern twist. We call our quilting machine ‘the beast.’ It’s not even the biggest. It utilizes computerized robotics. It has two computers. One is used to program in everything you can possibly think of for a design, and the other does stitch regulation; stitches are all the same length,” she said.

Dreamcatchers also does alterations, repairs, any custom project, and DeSadier plans to teach sewing and quilting classes. Memory quilts are popular.

“Memory quilts are a great way to remember or celebrate your family history, the life of a loved one or an important event in your life. They are made from a loved ones’ clothing. Making a memory quilt, or another item utilizing the fabric can solve a number of problems including what to do with someone’s clothing after they die,” she said.

DeSadier comes from long line of seamstresses, including her mother Ronda Cunic, and grandmothers Merna Cunic and Dorothy Holm.

“Dorothy was the quilter. She was a farm girl, and that’s what they did. She had three quilting machines in her lifetime. She took quilts to church bazaars and gave them away to people at homeless shelters,” DeSaider said.

DeSadier’s mother and she started the business together.

“It started as a joke. We both liked to sew, so we thought we’d try opening a business. We’ve learned as we go along. Our first experimental quilt was funny. We each had a different idea, including the seam allowance, but the person we made it for loved it,” she said “We took a quilting class at a studio up north. It was a two-hour drive. After that, Mom was hooked.”