Drainage Board moves forward with Corey Lake Intercounty Drain project

FABIUS TOWNSHIP — The Corey Lake Intercounty Drain Drainage Board took the next step toward providing improvements and maintenance on the drain and deemed a potential project to do so a necessity during a public hearing at the Fabius Township Hall Wednesday.

Residents of both Fabius and Newberg Townships that would be in the drain area filled the township hall for the meeting, where the board also approved revising drainage district boundaries, approved that both townships would receive an “at large assessment for benefit to public health,” and authorized the board chair to sign a first order of determination.

The board is comprised of St. Joseph County Drain Commissioner Jeff Wenzel, Cass County Drain Commissioner Bruce Campbell, and Christine Kosmowski from the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, who, as chairperson, does not vote on motions unless there is a tie.

Kosmowski gave the crowd a rundown on the timeline of what has happened with the drain so far. She said a petition was received by the St. Joseph County Drain Commissioner’s Office in July from 18 freeholders requesting maintaining and improving the intercounty drain to address drainage issues in Fabius Township, Newberg Township and St. Joseph County. On Aug. 20, the board determined it was practicable to investigate issues in the drainage district area.