Downtown Three Rivers prepares for 26th annual HarmonyFest

THREE RIVERS — An annual Labor Day weekend tradition for the past quarter-century, HarmonyFest returns to downtown Three Rivers for its 26th year on Sunday, Sept. 1 from 1:30 to 10:30 p.m.

The free event features live music from a variety of bands, a beer garden, street vendors and interactive activities for kids. Organizer Charlie Wolgamood said the event helps bring people in the Three Rivers community together.

“My philosophy in life and my working life is you bring people together. This is one event where you get people from all sides of the tracks, so to speak,” Wolgamood said. “You see people there who don’t see each other all the time.”

Wolgamood said the event started back in the early 1990s as a way to have some fun downtown between Water Festival and Labor Day.

“Marty Spalding and Mike Curtis and a few other people, wanted to do something between Water Festival and Labor Day, because after Water Festival, things were dead downtown,” Wolgamood said. “It started out as a blues festival, with Marty getting his trailer and rounding up a few bands, and it’s now morphed into more of a diverse blend of music.

The main two headlining acts for this year’s HarmonyFest are Memphis Underground, a “high-energy” blues, rock, and dance band from northern Indiana, who will perform at 9:15 p.m. that night, and the Spear Shakers, a female power duo rock band from Cincinnati, Ohio.