Downtown Three Rivers to host chili cook-off

THREE RIVERS — The Three Rivers Downtown Development Authority partnered with the Three Rivers Food Site to host a chili cook-off fundraiser from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 8.

Over 17 participating merchants will be “bringing the heat” with their best chili recipes in order to raise money and awareness to the Three Rivers Food Site.

The Food Site has helped over 1,100 individuals the past three months, and is looking for help to stock its shelves. In support of the Food Site, attendees on Friday may bring a non-perishable food item, and/or a monetary donation, to be entered to win a gift basket, donated by downtown area merchants. Tasting spoons are available for a $10 donation.

After tasting the contestant’s dishes, attendees vote on their favorite, who will be later awarded as this year’s “Chili Master.” The Chili Master will be crowned at 8 p.m. at the Riviera Theatre.