Downtown Three Rivers gets creepy and creative with annual Halloween Crawl

THREE RIVERS — Rain may have been heavy at times, but it wasn’t enough to damper the Halloween spirit of those who participated in the Three Rivers Downtown Development Authority’s second annual Adult Halloween Crawl in downtown Three Rivers Saturday night.

Fifteen downtown merchants participated in this year’s Halloween Crawl, with different Halloween-themed attractions at each, such as tarot card reading at Amber Myst Alternatives and bobbing for apples at the office of attorney Luke Nofsinger. Local restaurants had specials on food and drinks, as well, with Venue 45 the sole sponsor for the event.