Downtown Three Rivers to ‘get its sass on’ tonight with Sass in the City

THREE RIVERS — Tonight, downtown Three Rivers is inviting ladies from Three Rivers and the surrounding area for their annual “ladies’ night out” event, Sass in the City.

“Sass in the City is a time to grab your girlfriend, your mom, or your favorite lady friend to come downtown and celebrate all the different things we have to offer in Three Rivers,” Three Rivers Downtown Development Authority Executive Director Tricia Meyer said.

Going from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m., Sass in the City has been going on for almost a decade, attracting between 200 and 300 people per year. Meyer said 27 businesses will be participating in this year’s event, the most in its history.

“That many merchants participating mostly represents the fact we have these places and opportunities now for women to come out,” Meyer said. “It’s exciting, and I think we can keep building on that as we go.”

Meyer said participating businesses will have different specials going on, mostly geared toward what their business is. Some shops will have discounts, refreshments, or even free products. The event will also have a grand prize drawing for a gift basket filled with items donated by local businesses.

Live music will be featured at the East Alley walkway, where project managers will be answering questions, giving out information, and accepting donations for the DDA’s East Alley project.

While ladies are the primary demographic for the event, Meyer said the men are more than welcome to join in the festivities as well.

“There are plenty of restaurants and different places around the block where the men can hang out while the ladies get their sass on,” Meyer said. “Even though it’s a ladies event, and the events within the businesses are geared toward the ladies, we welcome everybody downtown. It’s a really fun night.”

Meyer said Sass in the City started as an event spearheaded by a few local businesses that wanted to give women the opportunity to come downtown.

“UniQ, Golden Finch and Ridgeway Floral were the core businesses that started the event, and it has evolved a lot in the years since,” Meyer said.

Meyer said she hopes there is a big turnout this year, mostly because of the increased number of merchants, but also because it’s a great time for people to hang out.

“This event is mostly just about spending quality time with the ladies in your life,” Meyer said.

People can sign up for Sass in the City on the night of the event at either Martell Realty, Peaceful Rivers, or the East Alley walkway.

