Downtown to host Veterans Family Night Friday

THREE RIVERS — Continuing its new First Fridays event series in downtown Three Rivers, the merchants of Main Street will be hosting a Veterans Family Night on Friday, July 7 from 5 to 8 p.m. in conjunction with the Three Rivers DDA/Main Street program.

People of all ages can join in this free event simply by showing up, and the businesses will offer special activities for active and former military service members and their families.

Kelsey Block Brewing Company will offer a free military-style dinner to veterans or active service members with credentials, and their families can join in the meal for a modest price.

Please see Thursday’s Commercial-News print or e-edition for the full article.