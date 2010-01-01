Downtown Halloween crawl crowns ‘Pumpkin Queen’ in costume contest

THREE RIVERS — The first annual Adult Halloween Crawl raised over $300 for next month’s Christmas Around Town event and crowned a Pumpkin Queen during its costume contest on Friday, Oct. 26 in downtown Three Rivers.

Approximately 40 people participated in the crawl, which featured 15 downtown merchants who provided “a variety of things ranging from candy, drinks, baked goods and games to Medium, Tarot Card and Aura Readings,” according to Venue 45 Owner and Three Rivers Downtown Development Authority Board Member Sherri Rivers.

Rivers said while the crawl got off to a slow start, she said ultimately the event proved to be successful.

“In my opinion it was a success for our first annual event, it got off to a slow start, probably because a lot of people were watching the Halloween movie at the Riviera. I know everyone that participated had a great time. If you haven’t already seen pictures online, follow us at Downtown Three Rivers on Facebook, where there’s a Three Rivers Merchants page as well,” Rivers said.



