Downtown gets sassy as Main Street hosts Sass in the City

THREE RIVERS — Downtown Three Rivers hosted Ladies’ night on Friday and the feeling was right, for roughly 300 people celebrated the occasion.

Dave Vago, Executive Director of the Three Rivers Downtown Development Authority and Main Street Program, said Sass in the City is one of downtown’s most popular events.

“From the DDA perspective, Sass in the City is one of the most successful events in the history of the downtown,” he said. “It has always had a really good vibe and has been a lot of fun for everyone, even those, like myself, who are not the target demographic.”

According to Vago, local businesses came out in full force to participate in the event.

“We have 21 businesses lined up for this event which is unprecedented for any event that downtown has held,” he said. “It shows that we really have some significant growth and some new participation with what we are doing to revitalize the downtown. It is exciting to see.”

Tricia Meyer, project lead for this year’s event, said every merchant who participated in the event offered something special to the event’s attendees.

