Dowagiac Police identifies shooting suspects

DOWAGIAC — Dowagiac Police have identified several suspects involved in the shooting that occurred at Ameriwood Industries on Monday night, Jan. 21.

The charges and investigation allege that several subjects from South Bend travelled to Dowagiac, Mich. in a stolen Lexus SUV where they robbed a 21-year-old man from Hartford, Mich. of marijuana, packaging materials and then carjacked his vehicle. The robbery victim was shot several times and was treated for his gunshot wounds and released from the hospital Wednesday evening.

Dowagiac Police Officers alerted other law enforcement agencies in Michigan and Indiana as this investigation unfolded. The Dowagiac Police Department was subsequently advised that the Nappanee (Indiana) Police Department had been involved in a vehicle pursuit of a Lexus SUV early Tuesday morning and took three occupants into custody.