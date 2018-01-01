Dowagiac man dies after his motorcycle strikes truck

CALVIN TOWNSHIP — The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a motorcycle-truck crash that resulted in the death of 29-year-old Jerry West of Dowagiac.

According to authorities, the crash occurred on Monday, April 30 at approximately 5:36 a.m. at Calvin Hill Street near North Shore Drive in Calvin Township.

Kevin Carlisle, 52, of Cassopolis was turning out of a driveway to go west on Calvin Hill Street when West, who was traveling eastbound on a motorcycle, struck Carlisle’s truck.

Carlisle was transported to Elkhart General Hospital for treatment and was later released, while West was pronounced dead at the scene. West’s autopsy is pending at Western Michigan University’s School of Medicine.

LifeCare Ambulance, Penn Township Fire Department, and True’s Towing assisted deputies at the scene.

Alcohol is not believed to have been a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation. West was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, and both drivers were wearing seatbelts.

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to contact the Cass County Sheriff’s Office at (269) 445-2481.

