Dowagiac man bound over for trial in Flowerfield Twp. murder case

CENTREVILLE — Following a two-day preliminary hearing. St. Joseph County District Court Judge Jeffrey Middleton found on Friday that Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Jeremy Von Eitzen presented enough evidence to bind Theron P. Hunt, 40, of Dowagiac, over to trial for the murder of Kevin Johnson, 42, of Kentucky.

Tyler McNeil, 20, and Kayla Cheney, 24, both of Dowagiac, have also been charged with Johnson’s murder, and face three counts of armed robbery as well. Both waived their right to a preliminary examination back in December.

All three suspects are being held on $4 million bond.

Hunt is charged with the murder and robbery of Johnson, as well as the armed robbery of victim Staniela King, unlawful imprisonment of King, criminal sexual misconduct in the second degree of King, and possession of a firearm. The incident in question occurred in King’s trailer home on South Street in Flowerfield Township on Thursday, Nov. 15.

King and St. Joseph County Sheriff Deputy Kevin Brooks testified about the matter in district court on Wednesday, Jan. 16. The hearing continued on Friday with testimony from lead investigator Det. Sgt. Chad Spence, and Sgt. Brandon Dahl.

On Friday, Spence testified that after conducting interviews with King and Hunt, it was determined that Hunt was allegedly at King’s residence that day to conduct a “fraud drug trade” selling fake methamphetamine to King. King planned to later sell what she believed to be methamphetamine to her friend.

