Dowagiac crushes Three Rivers JV

THREE RIVERS — The Three Rivers junior varsity football team suffered a 54-13 loss at home Wednesday to Dowagiac.

Dowagiac grabbed an 8-7 lead after one quarter.

Three Rivers’ first touchdown of the contest came on a 42-yard pass from Devon Gidley to Scott Schrader. Gidley added the PAT.

Three Rivers, which trailed its guests 22-13 at halftime, scored its final points in the second quarter on Gidley’s 20-yard pass to Parker Ellifritz.

