Dowagiac crushes Three Rivers JV

By: 
Scott Hassinger, Sports Editor

THREE RIVERS — The Three Rivers junior varsity football team suffered a 54-13 loss at home Wednesday to Dowagiac.
Dowagiac grabbed an 8-7 lead after one quarter.
Three Rivers’ first touchdown of the contest came on a 42-yard pass from Devon Gidley to Scott Schrader. Gidley added the PAT.
Three Rivers, which trailed its guests 22-13 at halftime, scored its final points in the  second quarter on Gidley’s 20-yard pass to Parker  Ellifritz.

Please see Thursday's print or e-edition for full article.

