On the dotted line

(From left) Commissioner Janell Hart, mayor Tom Lowry and commissioner Norm Stutesman share a laugh during a “Signing Celebration” held at Lowry’s Books in downtown Three Rivers on Wednesday, Sept. 13. The trio of Three Rivers city officials signed a petition that aims to place an anti-gerrymander proposal on the Michigan ballot in November 2018. The measure would ask Michigan voters to amend the state constitution to place the authority for drawing boundaries of congressional and state legislative districts into the hands of an Independent Citizen’s Commission balanced among Democrats, Republicans and independents, according to nonpartisan group “Voters Not Politicians.”

Commercial-News/Alek Frost