Donations on the rise for FPFD rescue boat

By: 
Samantha May, Staff Writer

FABIUS TOWNSHIP — On Wednesday, Sept. 6, the Clear Lake Improvement Association (CLIA) presented the Fabius Park Firefighters Association with a $1,525 check to help fund the purchase of a quick response boat.
CLIA Treasurer Bev Rockrohr said during their annual meeting on Aug. 12, many residents also donated separately, raising $1,250. Collectively, CLIA donated $2,725 towards the purchase of a quick response boat.
“Unfortunately, we have had two fatalities on our lake within the last year and understand the timeliness to get a boat on the water as the county boat is housed in Centreville,” Rockrohr said.
 

