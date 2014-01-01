A dog that will lead the way

THREE RIVERS — “These are the dogs that will lead the way,” attendees sang during a Leash Ceremony and Dedication of the Team held Sunday, June 4 at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, when the church officially became the owner of Jude, a golden retriever trained by Lutheran Church Charities (LCC) as a Comfort Dog.

Jude’s business card says he “interacts with people at churches, schools, nursing homes, hospitals, events and in disaster response situations. Jude is a friend who brings a calming influence and allows people to open up their hearts and receive help for what is affecting them.”

The process of St. Peter’s getting a Comfort Dog has taken a couple of years. Jude had 2,000 hours of AKC training and LCC training; members of the church’s team met monthly to prepare for a three-day intensive training that took place just prior to Sunday’s ceremony.

During the next two to four weeks, handlers will work with Jude, getting him used to team members, as well as to the environment of Three Rivers and St. Joseph County. Then he will be available to go when he is invited — such as by Victim Services, local schools or police and fire departments. He will also visit at St. Peter’s and the two other churches that are participating in his support: St. John’s Lutheran in Three Rivers and St. Paul’s Lutheran in Centreville.

There is no charge for Jude’s services — “he is there to help those in need, that’s the mission,” Topdog Gretchen Andersen said.

St. Peter’s pastor Robert Bartz said