Dog attack victim is stable

CALVIN TOWNSHIP — The Cass County Sheriff’s Office has followed up on the condition of the victims involved in Sunday’s dog attack in the 63000 block of Crooked Creek. The two-year-old was flown to Riley’s Children’s Hospital in Indianapolis, Ind. and is stable condition. The six-year-old, who was also attacked, and 44-year-old Jennifer Hansford who was trying to protect the children, were taken to Lakeland Hospital in Niles and were treated and released.

The aggressive dog was taken into custody by Cass County Animal Control and is being held for the 10-day quarantine period, after that period of time a decision will be made as to what steps need to be taken with the dog.

This case will remain under investigation until it is reviewed by the Prosecutor’s Office for possible criminal charges.