Document shows Bippus worked 40-plus hours a week in Schoolcraft last month

THREE RIVERS — City Manager Joe Bippus worked an average of 43 hours per week as a patrol officer for the Village of Schoolcraft in September, according to a document obtained by the Three Rivers Commercial-News through a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request.

According to the Schoolcraft Police Department, Bippus worked a total of 17 days last month, nine of which were weekdays, for a total of 172 hours in addition to his duties as city manager.

Bippus also used 32 hours or four days of city vacation time in September, and worked in Schoolcraft on each of those days, including Friday, Sept. 13, Monday, Sept. 16, Friday, Sept. 27 and Monday, Sept. 30.

In an interview with the Commercial-News Wednesday, Bippus said he understands how to balance priorities, and any issue other than his performance as city manager is irrelevant.

“I am fortunate to serve two communities,” Bippus said. “I am enjoying the variety of work and understand how to balance priorities. The only relevant issue is my job performance as City manager, which is not in question. I will continue to perform these duties with the same passion and diligence as I have shown for the past 20 years.”

Mayor Tom Lowry said he was not aware Bippus had returned to work in Schoolcraft or that he was working in excess of 40 hours per week. Lowry indicated Bippus had to step away from police work some time in June after sustaining an injury.