Do you hear what I hear?

Uncle Tony (Mark Shelton of Three Rivers), the Mother of the Bride (Geraldine Jaramillo of Three Rivers), the Pastor (Kevin Hatcher of Cassopolis), the Groom (Denton Patterson of Three Rivers) and the Best Man (Cory Pringle of Elkhart, Ind.), cast members in AFC Theater Comp.’s production of “Till Death Do Us Part,” listen to hear what is being said between the bride and her sister during a murder mystery dinner theater held at Ambassadors for Christ Church on Saturday, Feb. 11. The play tells the story of a wealthy bride, a smooth operator groom and a maid of honor who is a scheming backstabber … until she is fatally shot.

