DISTRICT VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP

CONSTANTINE — Constantine varsity volleyball coach Jennifer Herschbach beamed with excitement when asked to discuss the Lady Falcons’ season Thursday night.

Although the Lady Falcons had just lost a 25-23, 15-25, 17-25, 19-25 decision to Schoolcraft in the Class C district finals, Herschbach was more than happy to talk about her team’s great season.

But first she talked about the match her team had just dropped.

“We had too many missed serves at key points in the game and we gave them free balls that they brought right back at us,” Herschbach said. “We were a little emotional in the first game, but I thought we kept up the intensity. We’ve struggled against Schoolcraft this season and I don’t think we showed our true colors. But I am very proud of our kids. We showed why we finished second in the league.”

