THREE RIVERS — Three Rivers Community Schools superintendent Jean Logan gave school board members an update on the 2016-17 action agenda during their meeting Monday, April 17.

Under curriculum and instruction, she said that implementing a kindergarten screener for early childhood was in process; reviewing the current middle school schedule and preparing a proposal for the 2017-18 school year was in process; researching implementation of a required “life functions” course for juniors and seniors was completed; monitoring pilot programs for K-6 and 6-8 math and preparing a proposal for 2017-18 were completed; and monitoring pilot programs for 9-12 math and preparing a proposal for 2017-18 were in process.

Under district programs, she said that continued enhancements to daycare services, and early childhood programs at Barrows and other elementary buildings, were ongoing; an enhanced nutritional program with after school availability to athletes was being removed from the agenda due to lack of interest as students were getting their own food or parents were bringing it in; enhanced partnership with community programs/agencies were ongoing; community enrichment to provide adult English as a Second Language program classes had been implemented; and a Reading Now Network Region 7 partnership with Region 3 on a Third Grade Literacy Initiative had been implemented.

