A discussion about domestic violence and trauma

CENTREVILLE — Domestic and Sexual Abuse Services (DASAS) held a community forum discussing domestic violence and co-occurring trauma and the effects it has on different people Tuesday at Glen Oaks Community College’s Nora Hagen Theater.

The forum featured four different sessions led by guest speakers focusing on different topics related to domestic violence: How it coincides with co-occurring trauma, how it relates to people in poverty, how it relates to historical and systematic trauma, and how it relates to mental health and substance abuse, with a question-and-answer panel session with the speakers at the end.