A dining experience unlike any other

THREE RIVERS — Three Rivers Area Chamber of Commerce President Christy Trammell said every year, the Chamber always tries to treat guests during their annual Discover The Treasures of St. Joseph County event to “something you can’t do on your own.”

This year, the sixth in the event’s history, was no exception.

“The city would strongly object to you closing down a bridge and having a dinner on it normally, but doing it as a group like this, we can do it,” Trammell said.

Yes, you read that right. Dinner on a bridge.

On Saturday evening, the Chamber of Commerce held a fundraising dinner on the Pealer Street Bridge in Three Rivers. Dinner, which was catered by Pumpkin Vine Catering out of Shipshewana, Ind., featured chicken, ribs, macaroni and cheese, pasta salad, potatoes and green beans, with donuts for dessert. Wine, lemonade, and other drinks were provided as well.

Live music was provided by Three Rivers High School and Middle School Choir Director Alex Williams and local musician and music teacher Jeffrey Keefer, who is also the accompanist for the high school choir. They performed popular songs from different decades, going from the ‘70s to the 2010s, and did musical trivia for small prizes in-between.

“It really created the atmosphere for the event,” Trammell said.

A picture spot was also available on one end of the bridge, with pictures taken by Three Rivers City Clerk Melissa Bliss, and the night ended with a lantern launch at dusk.

Trammell said the inspiration for this particular event came from a conference she attended a few years ago.

“The speaker [at the conference] said to do something cool for your community,” Trammell said. “They showed us a picture of a dinner on an arched bridge like this one, and so, a few years later, here we are.”

Over 60 people attended the dinner, and proceeds from ticket sales went to the Chamber of Commerce.

“Half of our Chamber revenue comes from dues, and the other half comes from fundraising,” Trammell said. “With this event, the fun was put in fundraising.”

Trammell said the weather turned out “perfectly,” and thanked the city for their help in getting things set up.

“The city was a great partner in helping us close it down and get the bridge ready,” Trammell said. “It turned out very well.”

Robert Tomlinson can be reached at 279-7488 ext. 23 or robert@threeriversnews.com.