Digital storage proposed for Fabius building dept. records

FABIUS TOWNSHIP — Fabius Township zoning inspector Doug Kuhlman proposed to township board members at their meeting Wednesday, March 8 the purchase of a computer system for the purpose of maintaining digital copies of building department records. The board plans to continue talking with him about it.

The new system would allow for easier record retrieval by authorized officials, reduced research time for Freedom of Information Act requests, and offsite backup of critical records.

The intent of the project is to maintain under individual parcel files all of the records that are currently being stored in various locations within buildings owned by the township. Several township residents have agreed to organize the files into one parcel file folder; once the files have been merged, they would be scanned into the new computer.

Kuhlman believes the work will take approximately 400 hours.

In other business, the board voted to approve spending approximately $6,500 on a generator from Steensma for the township hall.

