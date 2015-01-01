A different type of marketplace offering a variety of fresh fare

THREE RIVERS — Bullseye Marketplace offers Three Rivers a new way to eat fresh.

Originally a small bakery and market in Vandalia, Bullseye expanded and brought their collection of fresh foods to Three Rivers in March 2015.

Manager Debbie McKenzie said the Three Rivers location offers their customers’ donuts made fresh every morning, homemade salads, fresh smoked jerky, and food from local businesses, such as ice cream from Plainwell Ice Cream and honey from White Pigeon.

With a lot to offer, McKenzie said an integral part of the business is their meat. The combined years of experience from their employees in their meat department totals 75 years, according to McKenzie.

“It is a huge part of the business. That’s what brings people back, the quality of the meat,” McKenzie said.

Bullseye owner Israel Yoder raises cows that produce grass-fed meats with no GMOS or hormones, McKenzie said. Grass-fed meat recently arrived at Bullseye, around two months ago, but the marketplace has always offered USDA first choice meats, which guarantees a tender and delicious cut each time.

