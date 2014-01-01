Diabetes one of SJC’s top five public health needs

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY — Diabetes is the fifth leading cause of death in St. Joseph County, claiming the lives of 32 people in 2014. More than one out of 11 St. Joseph County adult residents has diabetes, and it was the sixth leading cause of preventable hospitalizations in St. Joseph County in 2014.

As such, it is one of the top five public health needs identified in St. Joseph County during the 2017 Community Health Needs Assessment — a joint effort of the Branch-Hillsdale-St. Joseph Community Health Agency, Community Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services, Three Rivers Health and Sturgis Hospital to craft a plan to meet local health and medical needs.

“Diabetes is a public health problem and one we see people struggle with every day,” says Rick Shaffer, RN, executive director at Covered Bridge Healthcare in Centreville. “It used to be a disease we saw in adults in midlife, but due to poor eating habits and the prevalence of unhealthy foods, we are seeing more and more children develop diabetes. This is a serious health issue in our county.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, people with diabetes either don’t make enough insulin (type 1 diabetes) or can’t use insulin properly (type 2 diabetes). Insulin allows blood sugar (glucose) to enter cells, where it can be used for energy. When the body doesn’t have enough insulin or can’t use it effectively, blood sugar builds up in the blood. High blood sugar levels can lead to heart disease, stroke, blindness, kidney failure, and amputation of toes, feet or legs.

