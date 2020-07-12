DHHS extends epidemic order until Dec. 20

LANSING — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) Monday extended their epidemic order for the state that restricts indoor social gatherings and other group activities by 12 days, until Dec. 20.

With the extension, DHHS is continuing to urge families to avoid indoor gatherings, with only two households allowed to gather inside with strict protocols. Bars and restaurants will remain closed to dine-in service, but can remain open for outdoor dining, carry-out and delivery. Gyms are open for individual exercise with mandatory masking and additional strict safety measures. Casinos, movie theaters and group exercise classes remain closed.

Also, in the extension, professional and college sports meeting “extraordinary standards” for risk mitigation may continue without spectators. Colleges, universities and high schools will continue with remote learning, with no in-person classes.

“Hope is on the horizon, but we need an additional 12 days to determine the full impact of the Thanksgiving holiday on our efforts to mitigate the spread of the virus,” Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said in a press release Monday from DHHS. “This is all about protecting our families and frontline workers until we eradicate this virus once and for all. With recent daily case counts averaging well above 6,000, the daily death toll at alarming levels and the risk of hospitals becoming overwhelmed, we must work together as Michiganders and listen to our health experts. This may be the most difficult time yet in our struggle with COVID-19, but there is light at the end of the tunnel."

In its release, DHHS identified three key metrics that will be utilized in determining whether the state can “slowly reopen” after the 12-day extension. The department will be looking at the percentage of hospital beds with COVID patients, the number of COVID-19 cases in the state, and the positivity rate of tests.

If there are improvements in those numbers, DHHS notes certain sectors of the state will begin to re-open, beginning with in-person learning at high schools, then entertainment venues such as casinos, theatres and bowling, with concessions closed.

“If progress continues, we will eagerly re-open venues beyond those I’ve described,” DHHS Director Robert Gordon said in a press conference Monday. “We aren’t ready to do that now, and it’s unlikely we’ll be ready to do so in 12 days, but we will do so as soon as we can.”

When asked about high school sports and how they might fit into the re-opening timeline, Gordon said Monday the first priority is re-opening high schools for education, and that there’s a “range of risk levels” for high school sports that officials will have to think about before resuming them.

“At one end, you have individual activities that are outdoors where people are spaced out, and at the other level you have contact sports outdoors, and at another level you have indoor contact sports. As you go through those levels, the level of risk increases, so we have to think carefully about moving through them,” Gordon said. “I would leave it that our first priority, and one that’s lower risk than a lot of those activities, is getting schools open for education.”

The extension of the epidemic order will not include a blanket stay-home order, and employees who work in jobs that can’t be performed from home can continue to go to work, including those in manufacturing, construction and health occupations.

Outdoor gatherings, outdoor dining and parks remain open. Individualized activities with distancing and face masks are still allowed: retail shopping; public transit; restaurant takeout; personal-care services such as haircuts, by appointment; and individualized exercise at a gym, with extra spacing between machines.

Whitmer said during Monday’s press conference that with the Christmas season approaching after the 12-day extension, no matter what the data shows after the extension, she is discouraging traveling for Christmas, but said that doesn’t mean that Christmas is canceled.

“It doesn’t mean we cancel Christmas, it means we celebrate in a responsible way, and we make our plan now to do that,” Whitmer said. “If our numbers come down a good amount, it still doesn’t mean COVID is gone by Christmas. In order to make sure next year’s celebration can be like last year’s, where we have everyone together, this year’s has to be smart. It has to be celebrated at home with the people with whom you live, and making efforts to stay connected to your family in other ways.”

Overall, Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health at DHHS, said while there are “early signs of progress” in case rates and hospitalizations, rates are still “alarmingly high” and the state needs more time to understand the impact Thanksgiving travel may have had on the spread of the virus. However, she said she is hopeful for the near future.

“I am hopeful because vaccines will be available soon, potentially later this month,” Khaldun said. “However, it will take time for the vaccine to be widely available to the general public, and it is important that we continue to do what we can to contain this virus.”

As of Monday, there have been 2,609 cumulative cases of COVID-19 in St. Joseph County since the pandemic began, with 93 new cases reported Monday and 455 cases reported since Thanksgiving. A total of 37 deaths in St. Joseph County have been attributed to COVID-19 since the pandemic began. In the state, there have been 404,386 cases of the virus since the pandemic began, with 9,947 deaths. As of Dec. 4, 197,750 people have recovered from COVID-19, according to DHHS.

Robert Tomlinson can be reached at 279-7488 ext. 23 or robert@threeriversnews.com.