Despite rain and postponements, 63rd Water Festival a ‘success’

The 63rd Annual Three Rivers Water Festival certainly lived up to its name this year.

Rain bookended the originally scheduled days of the festival, with showers on Thursday morning, which cleared out by the end of the day, and Saturday night, causing multiple postponements and changes to the schedule. The Inner Circle Avenue concert and the fireworks finale originally scheduled for Saturday night were both postponed and moved to Sunday night, and due to Saturday’s weather, the midway was open for an extra day Sunday.

“It was a busy Sunday,” Christy Trammell, President and CEO of the Three Rivers Area Chamber of Commerce, said. “Everybody was pretty gracious about staying and postponing a day to accommodate the weather.”