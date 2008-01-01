Dental center ribbon cutting

The Three Rivers Dental Center of My Community Dental Centers held a ribbon cutting Wednesday, March 22 at their office, 721 Sixth Ave. Suite B. They offer cleanings, exams, fillings, tooth extraction and denture work, and are in partnership with the Branch-Hillsdale-St. Joseph Community Health Agency. The office opened in 2008 as Michigan Community Dental Clinics, but has subsequently re-branded. While previously they were primarily for Medicaid patients, now they are open to everyone. Pictured from left are Shilpa Alwine, Chamber ambassador; Jennifer Holtz, dental assistant; Amanda Jancasz, dental assistant; Katherine Sundberg, registered dental assistant; Courtney Hardy, hygienist; Bobbi Collins, hygienist; Scott Dailey, Charlotte MCDC manager; Dr. Baxinder Samrao; Beth Stallard, front desk; Samantha Troyer, front desk; Dr. Jonathan Vandenburgh; Lyn Crose, Chamber board member; Pattie Bender, Chamber board member; Pearline Bailey, regional manager; Alex Dugan, office manager; Mary Beth Fleury, Chamber board member; Kathy Stiver, Chamber ambassador.

Photo provided