Delivering “magic” for over 40 years

Scott Martin, Dick Wilson, Willie Harder, and his son Bruce Harder stand in front of a rental truck with a 1.3G MDOT sign indicating explosives (fireworks) are on board, on Tuesday, July 4 on the southeast end of the Little League Field in Constantine. Wilson is an employee at Night Magic Inc. a fireworks supplier in LaPorte, Ind. and has delivered fireworks to Constantine for the Fourth of July for 42 years. “We get calls all year. Today we’re doing 500 shows,” he said. “I get the money that was budgeted and design a program accordingly. After we unload it takes several hours to set up the display.” Scott Martin and Bruce Harder have worked setting up firework displays for 25 years, and Willie Harder has been setting up displays since 1967.

