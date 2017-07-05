Delinquent Tax Revolving Fund discussed

CENTREVILLE —County Treasurer Judith Ratering told the St. Joseph County commissioners at their executive committee meeting on Monday, May 8, that no more transfers should be made from the Delinquent Tax Revolving Fund (DTRF), until the end of the calendar year, without a written formal request to Ratering prior to passing any motion.

“Based on the current obligations already committed, it is my intent, there will be no further transfers from the Delinquent Tax Revolving Fund for the remainder of the 2017 calendar year,” Ratering said.

Ratering said she would be working with Finance Director Joni Smith to determine if a surplus exists in the DTRF before she would consider transferring funds from the DTRF to pay for the re-implementation of the County Loan Revolving Fund with a cap of $200,000, and the $50,000 for improvements to Constantine Road, both of which were approved at the commissioners’ meeting on Tuesday, May 2, as well as a proposed total of $140,000 for the Economic Development Fund (ECD), which has yet to be voted on by the commissioners.

Ratering said the county committed around $6 million to “current obligations,” which include but aren’t limited to the Three Rivers and Sturgis ballparks, and $1.4 million going to the parks department.

Ratering said each year the county devotes $6 million to protect the delinquent loan fund, although this year the loan process only cost the county about $4.5 million.

Please see Wednesday's Commercial News or e-edition for full article.