Deceased hunter found in Cass County woods

CASS COUNTY — On Thursday, Nov. 16, at approximately 5:30 p.m. deputies of the Cass County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to an address in the 30000 block of Pokagon Highway for a hunter who was found deceased in the woods.

The deceased was identified as 67-year-old David Wayne Newsom from Buchanan, Mich. At this time the death does not appear to be suspicious.

Assisting the Cass County Sheriff’s Department was SMACS Ambulance and Pokagon Fire Department.