DEA National Prescription Drug Take Back Day to occur Saturday

THREE RIVERS – Spring cleaning has begun in many places around St. Joseph County, but one government agency is hoping that your spring cleaning will include your medicine cabinet.

The United States Drug Enforcement Agency’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day will be happening on Saturday, April 27, and police departments around the country, including departments in St. Joseph County, are anticipating a huge turnout to safely dispose of unused or old prescription drugs.

According to the 2017 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, six million Americans misused controlled prescription drugs. The study showed that a majority of abused prescription drugs were obtained from family and friends, often from medicine cabinets at home.

In 2018, 3.2 percent of middle school students and 5.5 percent of high school students in St. Joseph County reported taking a prescription painkiller without a prescription in the previous 30 days, which is down from 16.4 percent and 7.4 percent respectively in 2012.

Please see Friday's print or e-edition for full article.