DDA vice chair Yearling resigns from board

THREE RIVERS — In a letter submitted to the Three Rivers Downtown Development Authority Board, DDA Board Vice Chair Amanda Yearling offered her resignation to the board, effective immediately. The resignation was accepted as part of Friday’s DDA Board meeting.

In the letter addressed to DDA Board Chair Andrew George on May 31, Yearling said she has been “proud to serve on such a unique organization’s board,” and that’s she’s “pleased to see the direction” the DDA is heading. She also wrote she will continue to serve on the DDA’s Organization Committee.

“It goes without saying that this board owes you a great debt of gratitude for all the incredible contributions you’ve made to this program,” George said to Yearling during Friday’s meeting. “All this progress we’re seeing downtown, you were instrumental in that.”