DDA to submit applications for optimization grant

THREE RIVERS — Businesses in downtown Three Rivers could be getting money from the state to upgrade their technology.

The Three Rivers Downtown Development Authority approved Thursday a recommendation to review and submit applications on a first come, first serve basis for optimization grants being established by the Michigan Economic Development Corporation.

The grants, which are being offered to communities in the Michigan Main Street program, would grant up to $2,500 per business for upgrades to technology in their businesses, such as websites and point-of-sale systems. A maximum of five businesses per community can be awarded the grant, and both for-profit and non-profit businesses are eligible. The window for applications is from Jan. 12 to Feb. 4 with awardees being notified in early March.

DDA Executive Director Tricia Meyer said five downtown businesses have shown interest in applying for the grant already: GG’s Cookies for a point-of-sale system, LA’s Coffee Café for website and point-of-sale upgrades, the Riviera Theatre for a new website, the St. Joseph County Historical Society for website upgrades, and the upcoming Useless Creatures Brewing Company for a point-of-sale system.

Meyer said having the applications be first come, first serve can help if for some reason one of the interested applicants does not get selected for the grant.

“The reason why I think first come, first serve basis is important is if we were to get any more application, we have these timestamped. I have to vet them to make sure they meet the criteria, which all of them do from what I see, but if for some reason one of them is kicked back from the state, we have another one,” Meyer said.

However, she said, no one else outside of the initial five interested businesses have expressed interest, despite letting businesses know about the grant program “numerous times.” Meyer said she’ll continue to promote it to the downtown businesses.

George addressed having the applicants be on the first come, first serve basis.

“The only thing I see here with this is it gives great reasoning why the first five were picked,” George said. “This is a continuity issue, that’s how the first five were picked, it was a first come, first serve basis and we want to continue that. If one of the five decide they don’t want the grant or kick back and don’t get the grant, the replacement will be on a first come, first serve basis as well.”

In other business…

The DDA board discussed the recent Midnight on Main event. The event was a net gain of $42 for the DDA, a pleasant surprise for the board as George said the event “wasn’t anticipated to make money.” Meyer said she hoped to keep the “momentum” of the event going for the next edition at the end of 2022, as attendance for the event skyrocketed to nearly 200 people. George suggested more ways to promote the event in the future, such as radio advertising, to reach more people.

