DDA: November's Trivia Night brings in $2k

THREE RIVERS — The Three Rivers Downtown Development Authority discussed and recapped their recent Trivia Night event during their regular meeting Thursday.

DDA Board President Andrew George told the Commercial-News in an interview Friday that the event, held in early November, brought in a profit of $2,093 for the organization. George said $1,300 of the proceeds went toward the DDA’s Design Committee, while the rest went into the organization’s general fund balance.

“Trivia Night was a huge success,” George said. “The board loves it a lot, so much so that we’re going to move forward with doing three a year.”

George said the next Trivia Night will be held on Friday, March 13, and is currently looking to be held at A Place in Time in Three Rivers.

“We’re looking forward to the next one,” George said. “It seems to be a tradition, doing it at A Place in Time, and that’s our goal.”

In other business…

* The board allocated general fund balance funds to pay rent at their 57 N. Main St. location.

* The board discussed the report DDA Executive Director Tricia Meyer gave at Tuesday, Nov. 3’s Three Rivers City Commission meeting.

* The board discussed plans for a dog park near the Memory Isle skate park, with George calling it their “number one priority” in terms of projects for the next fiscal year. George said the DDA is hoping to launch a crowdfunding campaign for the project within the first few months of 2020, with hopes of getting the park done by summer 2020.

