DDA to interview interim executive director for full-time position

THREE RIVERS – The Three Rivers Downtown Development Authority will be doing a second interview with Interim Executive Director Tricia Meyer for the full-time executive director position during its monthly meeting scheduled for later this week.

The meeting will be held Friday, May 3, at 3:30 p.m. at the Three Rivers Chamber of Commerce office on North Main Street. The public is welcome to attend.

Meyer has been the interim executive director of the DDA since previous Executive Director Dave Vago resigned from the position in December of 2018 after two years at the helm.

DDA Board Chair Andrew George said if things went well with the interview on Friday, a decision could be made before the meeting’s end.

“I don’t know if a decision will be made, but if things go smooth enough, that’s what we’ll end the meeting with,” George said.

Only three people applied for the executive director position after it was posted back in March, with only one deemed as “qualified” by the DDA board. During that time, the DDA board approved a budget for the 2019-20 fiscal year that would lower the salary of the executive director position to $30,000, with benefits added on totaling $21,894, while also upping vacation time to four weeks per year.

George said that and a couple other factors may have played into the selection process, but that whomever the board chooses for the position will be a good fit for the job.

“Crunch time was a big factor in the selection process, also the position probably appealed to a slightly different group of people than before, because we did drop the salary to $30,000, and we upped vacation days to four weeks,” George said. “We did have some applicants, but we felt that Tricia was the most qualified because of her experience already doing it, so that’s kind of why we went further with Tricia for a second interview.

“Regardless of the fact that the salary may have played a factor in how many people applied for the position, we’re also confident that a candidate that we choose who is agreeing to that salary is beyond capable.”

