DDA gives back to probation center

THREE RIVERS — Probationers at the Twin County Probation Center in Three Rivers have helped the Three Rivers Downtown Development Authority with a number of volunteer projects in the past year.

During a visit to the center on Saturday, the DDA in partnership with the Three Rivers Woman’s Club gave back to the probationers with gifts and food.

Probationers were gifted homemade baked goods, such as cookies, cake and pies, from the Woman’s Club, as well as pairs of Sherpa socks, along with candy canes for the male probationers and small beauty products for the female probationers. The DDA’s gift was treating the probationers to hot dogs, chips and a drink from the Weenie King food truck.

“They get good food here, but this is a special treat for them,” DDA Executive Director Tricia Meyer said. “They looked thrilled about it.”

The gifts were a token of thanks to the probationers for the volunteer work they do around the Three Rivers community every year, from cleaning up graffiti downtown, helping put up Christmas decorations and cleaning up the area during the city’s annual cleanup days.

“As far as the community is concerned, the Probation Center people do a lot of community service and a lot of volunteer hours,” Meyer said. “They do it with a happy heart, they seem positive and happy to be out and about in the community, so we want to thank them for their time.”

Meyer said it was “awesome” to partner with the Woman’s Club to give back to the probationers this holiday season, saying the club, as well as the probationers, are “always willing to step up and do their part in the community.” Woman’s Club President Mary Kay Todd recalled a recent positive interaction with a probationer helping them out.

“The other day, we were moving some things around and organizing our belongings, and there were a couple of people downtown helping decorate, and Tricia offered the help of one of the young gentlemen, and he was absolutely phenomenal,” Todd said. “He hauled boxes up and down stairs, broke boxes down, and it's something some of us aren't capable of doing anymore. He did it with a happy heart; he really was nice to work with.”

Overall, Woman’s Club member Jenny Koski said giving back to the probationers is “just a small token of our appreciation.”

“This is just a small token of our appreciation of everything they're trying to do and get their lives back on track,” Koski said. “They're helping out in the community, and that's something we all appreciate.”

