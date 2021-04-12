DDA finalizes plan for Midnight on Main

THREE RIVERS — Three Rivers is getting ready to ring in the New Year later this month, and the Three Rivers Downtown Development Authority finalized its plans to do so at its monthly meeting Thursday.

The DDA narrowly approved an event plan for Midnight on Main that calls for the event to take place on Main Street itself, with the downtown stretch of Main Street slated to be blocked off that night around 9 p.m. to accommodate.

The plan, approved by a 4-3 vote where secretary Sherri Rivers, treasurer Tim Raakman and board member Charlie Wolgamood dissented, is a bit of a departure from what was originally agreed to by the board back in September. The event plan approved at that time called for the event to be held just in East Alley, and not shutting down the street at all, as a way to, as Executive Director Tricia Meyer said, “simplify” the event.

However, Meyer said she, Wolgamood and board chair Andrew George were approached on Wednesday by Riviera Theatre General Manager Danielle Moreland, who Meyer said was “very concerned about having the ball dropped in East Alley” and not having a more central location, like it was for the first incarnation of the event on Dec. 31, 2019.

“Having it more centrally located is fair on Landmark, Rooster’s, Riviera, anybody who’s doing business that evening trying to get people into their place of business,” Meyer said. “What I wanted to discuss as a potential revision is that we go back to the original plan.”

During discussion, Rivers said the new plan would be fine if there was a “huge crowd of people” at the event.

“If there were 100, 200 people, I could see that,” Rivers said. “I don’t see any reason for the small amount of people that turn out that it’s necessary to close the street down. There would only be two or three places open to get alcohol and use the bathroom. I don’t think having it at the East Alley is going to keep people from going to the Riviera.”

Rivers suggested, in going with the original plan, the event could be done like the DDA does with HarmonyFest’s rotation of stage placement every year from the north side of the street to the south side of the street.

“It’s no different – It’s just like how we did HarmonyFest. Everyone needs to work together and not be so greedy about, ‘I got to have it right by me,’” Rivers said. “Do the same thing we’re doing with HarmonyFest. Do it one year at one end, next year have it at the other end.”

George shared his thoughts on the idea, saying while he shared Rivers’ sentiments last week regarding the issue, he could see why having it centrally located would be a good idea. Wolgamood wasn’t keen on the “last minute changes” to the event plan.

“This is not going to draw more people one way or another. You walk out to see the ball drop, but then we’re going to spend five or six hours cleaning up the streets and get everything going, so we can draw one more extra person,” Wolgamood said. “I don’t think it’s worth it. I don’t like going back and forth because someone’s upset. I understand the reasoning, but if we can’t do it, I say we just scrap it. That’s my personal opinion.”

George asked if there were negative impacts of doing the event on Main Street compared to East Alley. Wolgamood said one of the negatives is the “man hours” required, saying there’s “always more to” planning and setup. George then said he wants the location to be “more fair for everybody.”

“I don’t feel like this is being pushed to be set up in front of the Riv necessarily, I think the push is to make it more centralized,” George said. “This year would be different; we have the social district. People would be able to enjoy the whole dang street for New Year’s. We approved the social district for things like this.”

Meyer said either way the board decides, she’ll still be on the block that night helping set up.

“It’s not a major concern for me to get barricades up if I need to. If I need to bring other people to do that, the Probation Center volunteers will be able to do that. If it’s snowing, I’m not stressing about making sure people can walk in a little bit of snow in the street,” Meyer said. “From a logistics standpoint, it’s not adding a major amount of extra work.”

George conceded it would be a little more work to have it in the street, but said it might not be as much more work as it’s made out to be.

“I don’t think it’s going to take five or six hours to put up road block signs. The fire department handles the ball, we don’t climb up that ladder and do the ball, the only thing we have to do is put up roadblock signs,” George said.

“To me, the logistics are not much different if we close down the street, however we will please a lot more business owners if we do close down the street, and we can make everybody happy,” George said. “If logistically, we can make it happen without that much more effort or labor, it makes sense to make everyone happy.”

Overall, Meyer said just before the vote that people enjoyed being on the street the last time the event was held.

“Everybody that did come the last time, they loved being able to be on the street and walk around,” Meyer said. “This year, with the social district, it’s going to be beneficial.”

In other business…

Meyer said this year’s Christmas Around Town event brought in a net gain of $201.49 this year, with $1,400 in revenues and $1,198.51 in expenses. The gain fell just short of the anticipated 25 percent return Meyer had planned for, but said the funds would still flow back to the DDA’s budget.

The board approved nominations for executive board positions, with Rivers moving to vice president and board member Lolita Foster becoming the new board secretary.

The board set their budget retreat to take the place of their regular board meeting on Thursday, Feb. 3 at 8 a.m.

Robert Tomlinson can be reached at 279-7488 ext. 22 or robert@threeriversnews.com.