DDA East Alley project reaches fundraising goal

THREE RIVERS — Thanks to a $2,700 donation from Sturgis Bank and Trust around 11 a.m. Friday, the Three Rivers Downtown Development Authority officially reached their $25,000 goal for their East Alley project.

The fundraising campaign, which was started in early July, was slated to end on Sept. 1 at 11 p.m., right near the end of HarmonyFest. While the DDA is still accepting donations to cover some of the fees through Patronicity, the online platform their campaign was on, DDA Board Vice Chair Mike Hogoboom said he is excited that the goal was reached.

“It’s just a huge weight off of my shoulders, and I’m not the only one that’s been carrying this burden, but it has been a busy month promoting this and get it funded,” Hogoboom said. “It’s nice to go into the holiday weekend and be a little relaxed.”

The project will help transform the East Alley walkway that connects the city’s east parking lot and downtown businesses into a public space with outdoor seating, market lights, art from local artists, and staging for live music. Repairs to bricks, concrete work, electrical work, and the addition of security cameras are also included in the project. Brick repair and market light installation were recently completed in time for HarmonyFest.