DDA director receives salary increase

THREE RIVERS — The Three Rivers Downtown Development Authority Board of Directors approved a $3,350 budget adjustment for the current fiscal year for a salary increase for DDA Executive Director Tricia Meyer during their meeting Friday.

DDA Board Treasurer Tim Raakman and DDA Board President Andrew George explained during the meeting the salary increase is due to a new overtime rule from the United States Department of Labor, which was released on Sept. 24.

The new rule, which goes into effect on Jan. 1, 2020, updated the threshold necessary to exempt executive, administrative, or professional employees from the Fair Labor Standards Act’s minimum wage and overtime pay requirements from $455 per week — equivalent to around $23,000 per year — to $684 per week, equivalent to approximately $35,568 per year for a full-time worker. According to the Department of Labor, an estimated 1.2 million workers will be entitled to minimum wage and overtime pay as a result of the new rule.

The total salary increase for Meyer will be $5,568 per year to the $35,568 threshold set forth by the new rule. DDA Board President Andrew George said in an interview with the Commercial-News following the meeting the $3,350 approved Friday for the increase is a pro-rated amount from Jan. 1, 2020 to the end of the DDA’s fiscal year on June 30, 2020.