DDA to consider alternative budget scenarios

THREE RIVERS — The Three Rivers Downtown Development Authority met on Friday to discuss the 2019-20 operating budget that will be voted on in their meeting on April 5.

During the discussion, multiple options were placed on the table for the budget, centered around how the new Executive Director would be hired. Board member Joe Bippus presented three budget options to make the overall payroll for the DDA either “less expensive or more affordable.”

One budget scenario presented would have the DDA hiring the Executive Director themselves as a part-time position. Another scenario would make the Executive Director a City employee and having the City pay their salary, and the final scenario puts the hiring practice in the hands of an outside company.

The Board scheduled a special meeting for March 12 at 5 p.m. to discuss these budget options, select an option to vote on in the April meeting, and then send to the City for final approval.

Before the options were presented, the board was in the process of amending the proposed draft budget to reduce their R2 grant from $25,000 to $20,000 and use the remaining $5,000 for emergency maintenance work in downtown, such as snow removal. Previously, the draft budget eliminated a maintenance worker position with the DDA, citing poor performance as the reason for elimination. The matter was put on hold until the March 12 special meeting.

In other business…

* The board reviewed a revised Executive Director hiring timeline. Due to the upcoming special meeting about the DDA budget and how the Director would be hired and paid, the job posting for the position that was supposed to be put up on Friday was delayed until those issues could be resolved.

* The Board got an update on the status of the Speaking Stone Café project. Board member Tim Raakman estimated that the café would open downtown sometime around May.

