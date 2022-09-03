DDA approves two board resignations, discusses filling vacancies

THREE RIVERS — The Three Rivers Downtown Development Authority board approved two resignations from its ranks during its meeting Thursday.

Board Vice Chair Sherri Rivers, along with board Secretary Lolita Foster, submitted letters in the last couple of months expressing their desire to not renew their terms on the board, with Rivers submitting hers in January and Foster’s in February.

Rivers’ resignation is effective March 31, and in her letter cited “personal commitments” that “make it impossible for me to continue on the Board at this time.” Rivers said she would remain on the DDA’s Organization Committee, and continue her work with the agency in that capacity. Her term was set to expire in April.

“I have enjoyed my time serving the City of Three Rivers and this experience has enriched my life and taught me many things,” Rivers wrote in her letter. “I will treasure the friendships I have made during this time and am planning on continuing my DDA work on a committee level.”

Foster’s resignation was already known by the board, and was mentioned at the DDA’s previous meeting back on Feb. 22, with her resignation effective Feb. 14. She had been on the board since 2019. In her letter, Foster cited health issues, and family and out-of-town outreach commitments as reasons for her resignation.

“It has been a pleasure being a part of the DDA board,” Foster wrote in her letter. “I am so proud of all that has been accomplished in the past few years, with [COVID-19] and all. I have no doubt the board will continue these successes in the future.”

During a discussion session later in the meeting, the board talked about how to fill the vacancies on the nine-member board. With the resignations of Rivers and Foster, there are currently four vacancies on the board.

DDA Board Chair Andrew George said he and DDA Executive Director Tricia Meyer have been “working hard” to fill the vacancies, with George saying he’s gotten confirmation from at least three people in joining the board: Rick Cordes, Jason Blue, and Riley Mains. All three have to fill out citizen interest forms before they can be considered for appointment.

Cordes is currently on the DDA’s organization committee, while Blue is the chair of the DDA’s design committee. (Disclosure: Cordes is a former staff writer for the Commercial-News and is an occasional contributor to the paper.)

“You guys know Rick, he’s pretty instrumental and connected to the community, so I think that’s going to be a great addition,” George said. “Jason Blue is just incredible. This guy is so in it to win it. He’s done incredible things for the design committee, so it was a no-brainer when it got brought up.”

Mains is currently a student at Three Rivers High School, and George said she will have to wait until April, when she turns 18 years old to fill out a citizen interest form.

“That would make her the youngest-serving board member in the history of Three Rivers,” George noted. “When I talked to Riley, I assured her that she will have time to adjust and learn how the board works, being so young.”

George said that would put the number of board members at eight once they are appointed to the board; having nine members is considered a full board. Those interested in joining the DDA board are asked to fill out a citizen interest form, which can be found on the city’s website or at City Hall.

In other business…

The board approved its proposed 2022-23 budget. The budget calls for $101,591 in operating revenues with $149,334 in operating expenditures, as well as $51,150 in additional anticipated revenue and $17,350 in additional expenditures, for a total net loss of $13,943 for the year. There were no changes to the budget made from its previous meeting in February, and the agency will have to fundraise at least $13,500 to balance the budget. The vote was 4-1, with board member and City Commissioner Joe Bippus dissenting.

The board approved an R2 grant extension for Tim Raakman and Speaking Stone Café at 51 N. Main St. The extension lasts for another three months, until May 31.

The board approved a sign rebate of $97.39 for GG’s Cookies.

